£75m bonus boss walks off over pay question

Video

Persimmon boss Jeff Fairburn has walked off camera during a BBC interview after being asked about his £75m bonus.

Mr Fairburn said it was "unfortunate" he had been asked about the payout, which was reduced from £100m after a public backlash.

He has previously said he will give a "substantial proportion" of the bonus to charity.

Interview by Spencer Stokes, business and transport correspondent for BBC Look North.