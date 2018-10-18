Gearing up to develop Nigeria's gas fields

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Nigerian firms gear up to develop its gas reserves
Nigeria is Africa's largest producer and exporter of crude oil, but it also has huge reserves of gas, and local companies are now poised to exploit these resource, as the BBC's Lerato Mbele-Roberts reports for Talking Business Africa.
-
18 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window