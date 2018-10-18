Media player
Innovators: Africa’s game-changers
Across Africa innovators are coming up with solutions that are changing the lives of their communities.
In the second of two special programmes presented by Ijeoma Ndukwe we meet the game-changers, including the Ugandan with a food box that extends food life from two days to two years and the bicycle engineer who has inspired one of Africa's most inventive neighbourhoods.
This BBC series is produced with funding from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.
18 Oct 2018
