ITV boss: 'We haven't done anything wrong' over breast enlargement ad
ITV chief executive, Carolyn McCall, told the BBC in July that airing an advert for breast enlargement during an episode of Love Island "may not have been quite right."

But Mrs. McCall defended the broadcaster, saying "we are highly regulated and haven't actually done anything wrong."

  • 17 Oct 2018