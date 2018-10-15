Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis says he owes his success to dyslexia
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis says he owes his success to dyslexia

Businessman and former Dragons' Den star Theo Paphitis has credited dyslexia for his success.

Mr Paphitis tells BBC 5 live's Wake Up to Money that the disorder, which affects reading, writing and spelling, forced him to find solutions.

  • 15 Oct 2018