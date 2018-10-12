Media player
Hammond expects 'better economic outcomes' from Brexit deal
The Chancellor, Philip Hammond, tells the BBC the pace of Brexit talks has picked up and a deal could deliver a boost to the UK economy.
"I believe there will be a dividend, a deal dividend for us," he told BBC economics editor Kamal Ahmed.
12 Oct 2018
