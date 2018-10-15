Sophie Cornish: ‘Women, don’t be so hard on yourselves!’
When Sophie Cornish and her business partner Holly Tucker started notonthehighstreet.com from their kitchen table in 2006, they didn't expect it to grow into a multi-million pound firm.
"Women tend to be their own worst critics," Sophie says. "I wish I could say to my younger self, 'Stop beating yourself up. Trust yourself.'”
If only Sophie's younger self could have predicted the company's success – the online marketplace is now worth £165m, has over three million customers and 200 employees.
Video journalist: Hannah Gelbart
