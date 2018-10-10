'Let's sort out tech giant tax now'
Pierre Moscovici, the EU tax commissioner, says a new tax on technology giants such as Facebook, Apple, Google and Amazon needs to be agreed "now".

Mr Moscovici said a deal was "doable by Christmas". But he warned that if there was no deal by then, it could be the end of next year before it could be reconsidered.

