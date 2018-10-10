Media player
'Let's sort out tech giant tax now'
Pierre Moscovici, the EU tax commissioner, says a new tax on technology giants such as Facebook, Apple, Google and Amazon needs to be agreed "now".
Mr Moscovici said a deal was "doable by Christmas". But he warned that if there was no deal by then, it could be the end of next year before it could be reconsidered.
10 Oct 2018
