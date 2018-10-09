Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Amsterdam's canal boats go electric
All of Amsterdam's canal boats must go electric by 2025, but switching from diesel to electric is not straightforward.
Filmed by Matthew Wall. Edited by Tracey Langford.
Read more on this story here.
-
09 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window