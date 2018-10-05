'I find it difficult to save'
'I find it difficult to save money'

Candace Wilson told the BBC's Victoria Derbyshire programme that she had only managed to save money by living with members of her family.

She was speaking after figures from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed that more than half of 22 to 29-year-olds had no savings at all.

