Tech entrepreneur's business lessons from sport

Video

Byju Raveendran is the founder of educational technology start-up Byju's.

His app provides lessons for schoolchildren as well as young adults preparing for university entrance exams, and has 25 million users.

Investors in the app include Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg's philantropic investment fund and China’s internet giant Tencent.

After dominating the Indian market, the firm is now planning to launch the app in the UK and the US by the end of the year

Here, Byju Raveendran shares his management philosophy, which he says is inspired from playing sports.

Filmed and edited by Jaltson AC. Produced by Mrigakshi Shukla.