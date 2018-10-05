What makes a drink a cocktail?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bartender award: What makes a drink a cocktail?

The latest rankings for the world's best bars were released this week - and perhaps it's no surprise that London took the top spot, with Singapore and New York also on the podium.

But what makes a good bar, let alone a great cocktail? The BBC caught up with one award-winning bartender to find out more about the industry.

Produced by Monica Miller. Shot and edited by Aimran Supardi.

  • 05 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Inside London's Harry Potter-style cocktail bar