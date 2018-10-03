Pret a Manger 'making meaningful change'
Pret a Manger will list all ingredients, including allergens, on its freshly made products following the death of Natasha Ednan-Laperouse.

The 15-year-old had an allergic reaction after eating a Pret sandwich.

CEO Clive Schlee said: "We are making meaningful change, and Pret will lead the way on this."

