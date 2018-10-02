Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Johnson's attack on May's Brexit plan
People were queuing for hours to hear Mr Johnson's latest attack on Theresa May's Brexit plan.
The former foreign secretary described the prime minister's plans as a "cheat" that could lead to a boost for the far-right.
This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.
-
02 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window