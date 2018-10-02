Boris Johnson Brexit attack
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Johnson's attack on May's Brexit plan

People were queuing for hours to hear Mr Johnson's latest attack on Theresa May's Brexit plan.

The former foreign secretary described the prime minister's plans as a "cheat" that could lead to a boost for the far-right.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 02 Oct 2018