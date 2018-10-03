Citroen car boss calls for women to help design cars
Citroën car boss calls for women to help design cars

The chief executive of Citroën has told the BBC's Theo Leggett the car industry needs to consider women when it designs cars. Speaking at the Paris Motor Show, Linda Jackson said the car maker was canvassing women's views on what they required from a car.

