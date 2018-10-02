Primera Air: 'I was completely broke'
Student Pavithra Priyadarshini is stranded at Dulles airport after the collapse of Primera Air.

Passengers have been left stuck in airports around the world after the airline Air said it was ceasing all operations at midnight on Monday.

