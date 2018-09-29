Toyota UK warns hard Brexit could halt work

Media player
Toyota UK warns hard Brexit could stop production at Derby plant
Marvin Cooke, managing director of Toyota's Burnaston plant near Derby tells the BBC it could not cope with a hard Brexit that would stop parts coming into the UK.
29 Sep 2018
