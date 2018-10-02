Cheap data creates new jobs in show business
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bollywood talent finds new audiences on phones

Cheap smartphones and low data rates mean shows made for the internet are creating a new path for Indian actors, writers and creators to reach new audiences.

Produced by Yogita Limaye; Filmed & edited by Vishnu Vardhan

  • 02 Oct 2018
Go to next video: Indian homes and pavements made from plastic