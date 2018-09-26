Tackling Nigeria's housing shortage

Video

Lagos is Nigeria's biggest city, but it is one which is struggling to cope with the consequences of its rapid growth in recent decades. The port city's population has soared from just 1.4 million in 1970 - to 21 million now.

As the BBC's Lerato Mbele-Roberts reports for Talking Business Africa, in order for the city to develop further, it is going to have to tackle its huge infrastructure problems. One of the biggest challenges is housing, it's estimated it will cost up to $300bn to tackle Nigeria's housing shortage.