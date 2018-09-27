Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
India's 'king of motorbikes' shares yoga tips for success
Rajiv Bajaj is the straight-talking chief executive that turned around Bajaj, the scooter company his grandfather founded, making it one of the world’s leading motorcycle manufacturers.
He shares his management philosophy, which he says is learnt from the practice of yoga.
-
27 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-45654889/india-s-king-of-motorbikes-shares-yoga-tips-for-successRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window