The desperate need for diversity in engineering
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The need for diversity in engineering

Dr Hayaatun Sillem is used to people asking her where Dr Sillem is – and they’re usually quite embarrassed to find out that she’s standing right in front of them.

Video journalist: Hannah Gelbart

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 09 Oct 2018