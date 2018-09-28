Who is Elon Musk?
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Who is Elon Musk?

He runs a space exploration company and a futuristic car business, plays with flamethrowers and intervenes in foreign emergencies.

He also has beef with Jeremy Clarkson.

Who on Earth is Elon Musk?

  • 28 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Wild applause as Falcon Heavy blasts off