Why millennials are mixing their drinks Harry Potter-style

At a new Harry Potter-inspired cocktail bar in London, groups of friends are wrapped in cloaks, waving wands and sipping potions out of smouldering cauldrons.

It’s one of the many immersive food and drink experiences that have appeared in the last few years. Are they what the industry needs to get young people out and about and sharing Instagrammable moments?

