Will going online save the sari weavers?
Traditional Indian businesses that weave saris by hand are under threat with a growing number of buyers preferring cheaper versions made by electrical looms. As retail giants such as Amazon and Walmart enter India's estimated $27 billion e-commerce market, how will these local businesses compete?

Reporting by Devina Gupta, filmed and edited by Premanand Boominathan

  • 28 Sep 2018
