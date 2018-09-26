Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
India's rising smartphone powerhouse
At least 25 phone companies have set up factories in the Indian city of Noida, manufacturing 30 million smartphones every year.
Reporting by Devina Gupta and filmed by Prem Boominathan
-
26 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window