Debenhams 'trying to make shopping fun again'
Debenhams is "trying to make shopping fun again" in an effort to revive the embattled retailer's fortunes.
The department store chain will open a new look branch in Watford on Thursday.
Chief executive Sergio Bucher told the BBC's Emma Simpson that he would not have joined the company from Amazon had he not been convinced the chain had a future.
25 Sep 2018
