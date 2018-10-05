Million dollar idea: Personal computers

Media player
How the personal computer became a million dollar idea
Years ago computer buffs thought our lives would be run by a handful of supercomputers, dotted around the world.
Now, though, we have computers of our own - personal computers. They range from the desktops we use at work to the smartphones in our pockets.
But who first came up with the concept of a personal computer? And who wrote the all-important programs which make them work?
Aaron Heslehurst explains.
