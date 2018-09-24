Will organic revolution boost farming in India?

Video

In 2016, Sikkim, a small state in India’s northeast, was declared the country's first fully organic state. Since then, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government has been trying to promote chemical-free farming across the country.

It’s been nearly half a century since the "Green Revolution" introduced modern farming techniques that included the use of pesticides, to make India a self-sufficient food producer.

So will Sikkim’s organic revolution be able to reinvent agriculture once again across India?

Reporter: Yogita Limaye; Producer: Pooja Aggarwal; Filmed and edited by Vishnu Vardhan