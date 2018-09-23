Will 'Modicare' be a success in India?
India has launched its new flagship health insurance scheme, dubbed "Modicare", designed as a safety net for millions of people who struggle to afford quality medical care. It was announced in the annual budget in February.

Devina Gupta reports from the northern Indian state of Haryana.

  • 23 Sep 2018