Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Will 'Modicare' be a success in India?
India has launched its new flagship health insurance scheme, dubbed "Modicare", designed as a safety net for millions of people who struggle to afford quality medical care. It was announced in the annual budget in February.
Devina Gupta reports from the northern Indian state of Haryana.
-
23 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window