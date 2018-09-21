Uber Eats protesters block streets
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Uber Eats drivers block London streets in pay protest

Uber Eats drivers staged a protest over pay at the company's London offices.

They were protesting changes to the payment structure in the city, claiming rates for every delivery had been reduced without agreement.

Uber Eats say the changes were made "in response to feedback from courier" and "will help increase earnings during busy mealtimes."

  • 21 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Who is in charge of the railways?