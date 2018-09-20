Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I'm not a chef, I'm a restaurateur'
South African restaurateur Natasha Sideris talks to the BBC's Lerato Mbele about the philosophy behind her business success and her hopes for her new restaurant - her third in the Gulf state of Dubai.
"I'm not a chef, I'm a restaurateur," she says."Think of the conductor of an orchestra making all the beautiful elements come together - that make an entire experience."
-
20 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window