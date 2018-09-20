'I'm not a chef, I'm a restaurateur'
South African restaurateur Natasha Sideris talks to the BBC's Lerato Mbele about the philosophy behind her business success and her hopes for her new restaurant - her third in the Gulf state of Dubai.

"I'm not a chef, I'm a restaurateur," she says."Think of the conductor of an orchestra making all the beautiful elements come together - that make an entire experience."

  • 20 Sep 2018