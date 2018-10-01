Media player
'Think creatively to punch above your weight'
Snack foods is a hard business to break into as it is dominated by huge, multi-national corporations. But Cassandra Stavrou, the founder of Propercorn, found ingenious ways of making her healthy popcorn range cheaply - and marketing it cheaply. As a result she now sells three million packets of Propercorn every month.
