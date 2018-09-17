Media player
TimeOut boss: 'I am the chief servant officer'
TimeOut, the worldwide events and culture publication, is 50 years old this month. However, when Julio Bruno took over as chief executive three years ago it was making heavy losses.
He realised he couldn't turn the group around just by sitting behind his desk and by barking orders. So instead he says he assumed the role of "chief servant officer".
Video journalist: Jeremy Howell
See more tips from business managers at CEO Secrets
17 Sep 2018
