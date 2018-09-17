TimeOut boss: 'I am the chief servant officer'
TimeOut, the worldwide events and culture publication, is 50 years old this month. However, when Julio Bruno took over as chief executive three years ago it was making heavy losses.

He realised he couldn't turn the group around just by sitting behind his desk and by barking orders. So instead he says he assumed the role of "chief servant officer".

  • 17 Sep 2018
