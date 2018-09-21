Million dollar idea: The fridge

Media player
How the fridge became a million dollar idea
For centuries, people packed their food in ice to keep it fresh, which was too bad for people who lived in the tropics. Then, an American scientist discovered that compressed chemicals could do the same trick as ice without melting away. And in the 20th Century the fridge became a must-have consumer good, and a million dollar idea, as the BBC's Aaron Heslehurst explains
21 Sep 2018
