Million dollar idea: The fridge
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How the fridge became a million dollar idea

For centuries, people packed their food in ice to keep it fresh, which was too bad for people who lived in the tropics. Then, an American scientist discovered that compressed chemicals could do the same trick as ice without melting away. And in the 20th Century the fridge became a must-have consumer good, and a million dollar idea, as the BBC's Aaron Heslehurst explains

  • 21 Sep 2018
Go to next video: Million dollar idea: Sunglasses