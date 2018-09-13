Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Israeli tech firms boosting UK investment
Israeli technology companies are boosting their investment in the UK.
Figures show that more than 300 such firms now have a presence in the country, the BBC's Jonathan Josephs reports.
-
13 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window