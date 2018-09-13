Discount matching undermined profits says John Lewis's Charlie Mayfield
John Lewis's Charlie Mayfield tells BBC Radio 4's Today programme its "Never knowingly undersold" pledge to match rivals' prices had been severely tested amid ever-fiercer competition on the high street.

