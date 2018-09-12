Hammond: Economic light at the end of the tunnel

Media player
Hammond: There is economic light at the end of the tunnel
UK Chancellor Philip Hammond admits that the financial crisis still hurts peoples' finances, but says there is light at the end of the tunnel. And although Britain has had it tough during the last decade, he tells the BBC's economics editor Kamal Ahmed that many other countries fared worse.
12 Sep 2018
