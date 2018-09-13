'I wanted to set up the antithesis of Lehmans'
Nikolay Storonsky, Emilie Bellet and Anil Stocker were three young graduates working at Lehman Brothers when the bank went bust in 2008.

They each wanted to use their experiences to start their own financial services companies for ordinary people and small businesses.

Nikolay set up Revolut, Emilie founded Vestpod, and Anil co-founded MarketInvoice

  • 13 Sep 2018
