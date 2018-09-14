'I lost my dream job at Lehman and now make pasta'
Natalia Rogoff lost her "dream job" when Lehman Brothers went bust in 2008, she then set up a business making pasta with her partner.

Ten years on, how does she feel about the financial crash and what it has all meant for her life?

  • 14 Sep 2018
