Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'I lost my dream job at Lehman and now make pasta'
Natalia Rogoff lost her "dream job" when Lehman Brothers went bust in 2008, she then set up a business making pasta with her partner.
Ten years on, how does she feel about the financial crash and what it has all meant for her life?
-
14 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window