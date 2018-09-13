Gordon Brown: Another financial crisis is coming
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Gordon Brown: 'We're sleepwalking into the next crisis'

Former prime minister Gordon Brown has told the BBC the world is not ready to deal with another financial crisis.

Speaking on the tenth anniversary of the start of the previous crisis, he warned that a breakdown in international co-operation means nations would be unable to act in a concerted way.

  • 13 Sep 2018