Video
Barclay's Bob Diamond says banks 'must take risks'
In a wide-ranging interview Barclays' former boss Bob Diamond defends the bank's behaviour over a host of market rigging activities, says RBS was worse than Barclays and tells the BBC banks need to take risks in order to serve the economy properly.
13 Sep 2018
