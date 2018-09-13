Bob Diamond: Barclays' "strong culture"
Barclay's Bob Diamond says banks 'must take risks'

In a wide-ranging interview Barclays' former boss Bob Diamond defends the bank's behaviour over a host of market rigging activities, says RBS was worse than Barclays and tells the BBC banks need to take risks in order to serve the economy properly.

