Carney: No one can rule out another financial crisis

Despite measures to bolster the banking system, Bank of England governor Mark Carney says history teaches us that no one can rule out another financial crisis.
It's why people must never be complacent about the financial system, he tells the BBC's economics editor Kamal Ahmed.
12 Sep 2018
