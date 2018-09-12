Carney: No one can rule out another financial crisis
Despite measures to bolster the banking system, Bank of England governor Mark Carney says history teaches us that no one can rule out another financial crisis.

It's why people must never be complacent about the financial system, he tells the BBC's economics editor Kamal Ahmed.

