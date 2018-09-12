'I earn the same as 10 years ago'

Video

Even though a decade has passed since the financial crisis, research for the BBC shows that average incomes today are lower than they were back in 2008.

Clare and Mark Dobb live in the East Midlands, one of the most tightly squeezed regions in the UK. They still have to borrow money from their parents when times are tough.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.