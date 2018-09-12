Media player
Financial crisis: 'I earn the same as 10 years ago'
Even though a decade has passed since the financial crisis, research for the BBC shows that average incomes today are lower than they were back in 2008.
Clare and Mark Dobb live in the East Midlands, one of the most tightly squeezed regions in the UK. They still have to borrow money from their parents when times are tough.
12 Sep 2018
