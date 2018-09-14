Million dollar idea: Sunglasses
How sunglasses became a million dollar idea

Sunglasses were first made for pilots, then film stars took to wearing them. Now millions of us have them, either covering our eyes or perched trendily on our heads, as Aaron Heslehurst explains.

