Compensation for BA customers affected by breach
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

British Airways boss promises compensation for customers affected by breach

British Airways' chairman and CEO, Alex Cruz, says customers "financially affected" by a data breach will be "100% compensated."

The airline has been targeted by hackers, meaning personal and financial details of customers making bookings had been compromised.

  • 07 Sep 2018
Go to next video: 'No idea how much longer we'll be here'