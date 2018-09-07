Media player
British Airways boss promises compensation for customers affected by breach
British Airways' chairman and CEO, Alex Cruz, says customers "financially affected" by a data breach will be "100% compensated."
The airline has been targeted by hackers, meaning personal and financial details of customers making bookings had been compromised.
07 Sep 2018
