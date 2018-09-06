Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Food and grief
Amy's father died just a year ago. Feeling alone in her grief, she sought out ways to feel close to him through music and visiting his favourite places. When that didn't cut it, she found comfort in an unusual ritual. Amy spoke to the Food Chain on the BBC World Service
-
06 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window