Carney: 'Willing to help support smooth Brexit'

The Bank of England's governor, Mark Carney, has said he is willing to stay on in the role if it will help the government "smooth" the Brexit transition.

"I have already agreed to extend my time to support a smooth Brexit. I am willing to do whatever else I can in order to promote both a smooth Brexit and an effective transition at the Bank of England," he said.

He said he had discussed this with the chancellor, and expected an announcement to be made "in due course".