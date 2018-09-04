Carney: 'Willing to help support smooth Brexit'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Mark Carney: 'I'm willing to help support a smooth Brexit'
The Bank of England's governor, Mark Carney, has said he is willing to stay on in the role if it will help the government "smooth" the Brexit transition.
"I have already agreed to extend my time to support a smooth Brexit. I am willing to do whatever else I can in order to promote both a smooth Brexit and an effective transition at the Bank of England," he said.
He said he had discussed this with the chancellor, and expected an announcement to be made "in due course".
-
04 Sep 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/business-45406296/mark-carney-i-m-willing-to-help-support-a-smooth-brexitRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window