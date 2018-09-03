Deportation 'is racism' says ex-trader

Media player
Deportation process 'is racism' says ex-UBS trader
Former trader Kweku Adoboli says the deportation process he is facing "is racism".
He is set to be deported to Ghana after serving four years of a seven-year sentence for fraud.
Foreign nationals sentenced to more than four years in jail are automatically considered for deportation.
Mr Adoboli was convicted of a £1.4bn fraud at Swiss bank UBS in 2012.
He spoke to BBC Scotland Business Editor Douglas Fraser.
03 Sep 2018
