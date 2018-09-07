Building the Sunny Leone brand
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Sunny Leone: 'Hopefully people see me evolving'

Former porn star Sunny Leone is fast building herself as a brand in India, with her own cosmetics and perfume lines.

She accepts that perceptions of her are influenced by her previous work in the adult entertainment industry but says she hopes people see her "evolving".

Produced by Kinjal Pandya-Wagh. Filmed and edited by Manish Jalui.

  • 07 Sep 2018