'Using tools made me feel like a superwoman’
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

'Using tools made me feel like a superwoman’

Construction workers in the US are in demand and earn high salaries, yet women make up less than 10% of the industry in the country.

One woman in New York is setting out to change that by training girls as young as six to work with tools.

  • 11 Sep 2018